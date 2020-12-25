Home Business 3 reasons why XRP price can continue to fall after a 63%...

3 reasons why XRP price can continue to fall after a 63% crash in four days By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
8

3 reasons why XRP price can continue to fall after a 63% crash in four days

XRP price dropped steeply below $0.3 on Dec. 24, hitting as low as $0.2138 on Binance. The selling pressure on XRP has intensified in the aftermath of the high-profile lawsuit filed by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission against .

There are three main factors behind XRP’s sharp price drop, namely the SEC lawsuit, likely delisting by exchanges and worsening market sentiment.

daily candle chart (Coinbase). Source: TradingView.com
Hottest topics of the day in crypto. Source: Santiment
Daily sentiment score vs. tweet volume. Source: The Tie