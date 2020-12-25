25 Stories for December 25th

Every December, media organizations publish lists of the year’s “most read” stories (and you’ll see The Times’s list in a newsletter next week). But today — on Christmas — we’re going to do something different.

In 2020, three enormous stories — a pandemic, an election and a racial-justice movement — dominated the news. They were so big that they overshadowed many other subjects. So I asked top editors from across The Times to tell me their favorite overlooked articles that they published this year.

Overlooked is a subjective idea, of course, and maybe you have already read some of these. But I’m confident that many of you haven’t. They are a deeply human mix, filled with discovery, joy and pain. Some touch on the year’s big themes and others are entirely distinct.

So on this Dec. 25, we present you with 25 great stories:

1. Here lies the skull of Pliny the Elder, maybe.

2. The aging of dogs may provide useful clues for people.