2020 political campaigns secured emails with physical security keys from a nonprofit working with Google and Microsoft; source says Biden's campaign used keys (Jordan Novet/CNBC)

Jordan Novet / CNBC:
2020 political campaigns secured emails with physical security keys from a nonprofit working with Google and Microsoft; source says Biden’s campaign used keys — – Keys from the likes of Google and Yubico became a hit among campaign workers this year, including in Joe Biden’s campaign.
