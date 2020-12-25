2020 political campaigns secured emails with physical security keys from a nonprofit working with Google and Microsoft; source says Biden's campaign used keys (Jordan Novet/CNBC)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
11


Jordan Novet / CNBC:

2020 political campaigns secured emails with physical security keys from a nonprofit working with Google and Microsoft; source says Biden’s campaign used keys  —  – Keys from the likes of Google and Yubico became a hit among campaign workers this year, including in Joe Biden’s campaign.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR