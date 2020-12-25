2020 has been the beginning of major streaming exclusivity plays, forcing users to pay for four or five services as big studios prioritize their own platforms (Julia Alexander/The Verge)

Julia Alexander / The Verge:

2020 has been the beginning of major streaming exclusivity plays, forcing users to pay for four or five services as big studios prioritize their own platforms  —  End-of-year turnover is always rough, and it’s going to get worse,nbsp; —  Two of the biggest movies people want to talk about this week …

