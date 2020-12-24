Your Thursday Briefing

A last-minute scramble ahead of a Brexit deal

Britain and the European Union appeared on the cusp of a post-Brexit trade agreement late Wednesday, with negotiators in Brussels having all but resolved the final issues, a person briefed on the talks said. An announcement is expected to come Dec. , a week before the Dec. 31 deadline for Britain and the E.U. to negotiate long-term trade arrangements.

Negotiators were scrambling to finish their talks in part to avoid the danger that the deal might not be adopted in for Jan. 1. Without a deal in place, Britain and the European Union would default to trading under World Trade Organization rules, levying tariffs on each other’s goods.

Official remarks: Eric Mamer, a spokesman for the E.U.’s executive arm, the European Commission, posted on Twitter after midnight local that work on the agreement would “continue throughout the night,” adding that “hopefully,” it would be an “early start tomorrow morning.”