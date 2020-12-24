Your Friday Briefing

How we coped in a dark year

Seeking moments of light, we found solace in rescue animals, banana bread and — for the messy among us — the joy of not tidying up. We watched an awful lot of television, some of it excellent. We cooked, and cooked, and cooked (see below) — and then ordered takeout. Sometimes, we just played The Sims 4.

Readers told us about their silver linings, too. “I am thankful to be thankful,” one wrote.

Love in the of Covid: The essays that appear in Modern Love don’t typically reflect the current news cycle. But during months of lockdown, people found love, resilience and sometimes just clarity in hard and hopeless places.

The pandemic pulled people together, even as it pushed them apart. (Our colleagues at The Morning even helped broker an engagement.)

One standout: At the border between Germany and Denmark, two lovers in their 80s found a romantic way to keep (almost) in touch. She brings the coffee, he the schnapps.