You Won’t Have to Wait Much Longer for the Next Season 12 Episode

The holidays mean you’ll have to wait a bit for your favorite shows to return. While some shows have a long wait (like NCIS), the good news is you won’t have to wait too long to see Kensi, Deeks, Sam, Callen, Hetty, and the rest of the team back in action. Here’s when you can expect a new episode of NCIS: Los Angeles.

What’s been happening on ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’

Chris O’Donnell (Special Agent G. Callen) and LL Cool J (Special Agent Sam Hanna) on the set of NCIS Los Angeles | Ron P. Jaffe/CBS via Getty Images

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12, Episode 6 (titled “If the Fates Allow”) was a holiday episode. One of the big surprises was the return of Eric Beale (Barrett Foa). As you would expect, Nell (Renée Felice Smith) was thrilled to have her friend back in the office.

Another big surprise was that Deeks got the green light to enroll in FLETC (Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers). He can now train to become an NCIS agent. Deeks thought his career was over after he lost his LAPD liaison job. Now, he will have a fresh start.

There have also been changes in Sam’s life. His daughter, Kamran, is applying to the Naval academy. Sam offers put in a good word for her and work his connections. However, he also lets her know that even with the best recommendations, the Naval Academy is highly selective. Kamran says she doesn’t need his help. She wants to get into the academy without tapping into her father’s network. Kamran is confident she can do this on her own.

When ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ is returning for season 12

The wait is almost over. You can expect a new episode of NCIS: Los Angeles on January 3, 2021. During this episode, the team works on the murder investigation of a man who sold military information. This investigation leads them to a case where a doctor was abducted. He was likely taken because his technology could be used to develop advanced weapons.

What else is happening on your favorite CBS shows

There has also been a lot taking place on Blue Bloods and MacGyver. On Blue Bloods, Frank (Tom Selleck) is having a tough time after his grandson’s identity (Joe Hill) is discovered. Joe is trying to decide whether he should keep his distance from the Reagans or if he should embrace his new family. Joe is taking time away to think about his next move.

Meanwhile, Erin (Bridget Moynahan) is trying to accept that someone else took the top spot as district attorney. She thought she would be next in line, but Kimberly Crawford was chosen instead.

On MacGyver, Mac (Lucas Till) is trying to figure out his next step with Desi (Levy Tran). She’s still holding a lot of anger against him, and he wants to try and start over. There has been a bit of a love triangle between MacGyver, Desi, and Riley (Tristin Mays) in the past. Riley has feelings for MacGyver, but it seems like he’s moving toward exploring his relationship with Desi.

“With Desi, there’s a natural chemistry,” executive producer Monica Macer tells TV Insider. “Yet there is this lingering feeling between Mac and Riley because they’ve been such good friends [for so long].”

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time and MacGyver and Blue Bloods air Fridays at 8:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. Eastern respectively on CBS.

