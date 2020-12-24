XRP Tumbles 38% In Bearish Trade By .com

XRP Tumbles 38% In Bearish Trade



.com – was trading at $0.26679 by 00:41 (05:41 GMT) on the .com Index on Thursday, down 37.51% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since December 23.

The move downwards pushed XRP’s market cap down to $12.24117B, or 1.97% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $31.58403B.

XRP had traded in a range of $0.25250 to $0.30362 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a drop in value, as it lost 51.56%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $20.09525B or 8.44% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.2152 to $0.6124 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 91.89% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $23,103.6 on the .com Index, down 1.79% on the day.

was trading at $582.13 on the .com Index, a loss of 6.11%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $428.70402B or 69.07% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $66.17481B or 10.66% of the total cryptocurrency market value.