XRP Soars 30% In a Green Day By .com

XRP Soars 30% In a Green Day



.com – was trading at $0.37389 by 18:41 (23:41 GMT) on the .com Index on Thursday, up 30.35% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since December 24.

The move upwards pushed XRP’s market cap up to $16.63147B, or 2.57% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $31.58403B.

XRP had traded in a range of $0.24245 to $0.37492 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a drop in value, as it lost 37.93%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $16.85522B or 8.96% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.2152 to $0.6124 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 88.64% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $23,670.9 on the .com Index, up 1.74% on the day.

was trading at $611.70 on the .com Index, a gain of 4.61%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $440.53378B or 68.10% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $69.74807B or 10.78% of the total cryptocurrency market value.