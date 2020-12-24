XRP Jumps 21% In Rally By .com

XRP Jumps 21% In Rally



.com – was trading at $0.31990 by 18:01 (23:01 GMT) on the .com Index on Thursday, up 21.32% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since December 24.

The move upwards pushed XRP’s market cap up to $14.08819B, or 2.19% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $31.58403B.

XRP had traded in a range of $0.24245 to $0.32445 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a drop in value, as it lost 47.04%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $12.91010B or 6.87% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.2152 to $0.6124 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 90.28% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $23,643.2 on the .com Index, up 1.60% on the day.

was trading at $609.46 on the .com Index, a gain of 4.30%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $440.11797B or 68.35% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $69.85286B or 10.85% of the total cryptocurrency market value.