Xiaomi’s Mi 11 could put the iPhone 12 to shame in one major area

Xiaomi announced earlier this week that it will be launching the world’s first Snapdragon 888-powered phone in China on December 28. Ahead of big launch, the company has posted a video on Weibo, showing off the improved low-light performance of the Mi 11 series phones (via Android Authority).

The teaser suggests the upcoming Mi 11 series phones will have a highly effective night mode feature for videos, allowing users to capture decent videos even in near total darkness. Another teaser posted on Weibo by the company suggests the phones will come with an improved night mode for photos as well, utilizing “computational photography.” The teaser also suggests the phones will have an astrophotography mode, although it remains to be seen exactly how it will differ from the Long Exposure mode that the Mi 10T Pro offers.

When it comes to the camera hardware, the Mi 11 Pro is rumored to feature a 108MP main sensor, just like the best Android phones the company released this year. The standard Mi 11, on the other hand, is tipped to feature a 50MP main sensor.

Both phones will feature Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 888 chipset, likely paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. They are also expected to have QHD+ AMOLED displays with a 120Hz variable refresh rate.