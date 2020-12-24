Why Reid never became Unit Chief according to fans

To kick off the discussion, user Superb_Lime_1734 posted several of their unpopular opinions about Criminal Minds. Far down their list, they added, “Why on Earth did Reid not become Unit Chief? Did the show conveniently forget Reid’s seniority over Emily?” Reid, for reference, is part of the BAU from the pilot episode on, but Prentiss doesn’t join until season two and isn’t in every season from there until the end. Superb_Lime_1734 commented that it was strange the FBI never acknowledges Reid’s seniority.

However, most fans in the comments agreed that it makes sense Reid is never made Unit Chief. They pointed out that Reid himself doesn’t want the leadership position. User whoshorseisthat added that Reid doesn’t have “leader vibes,” as he doesn’t like being the center of attention and often works individually. They commented, “Also Reid isn’t very good at cultivating relationships with new people. He can sometimes say rude or insensitive things to people without realizing, but I don’t think that would be a good thing for a unit chief because they have to be the olive branch to the police departments and you can’t just burn bridges during a case.” Moreover, while Reid doesn’t give off “leader vibes,” another member of the BAU does.