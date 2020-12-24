Why Did BTS Once Compare Ed Sheehan To Santa Claus?

Ed Sheeran has been called many things over the years. Not only have people referred to him as Teddy (his childhood nickname), a songwriting genius, and Britain’s most surprising superstar, but just recently, he was branded BTS‘ very own Santa Claus after giving the K-pop group the greatest gift they could ever ask for.

Ed Sheeran gave BTS a perfect gift in 2019

2019 was the year that kept on giving for BTS.

Not only was it the year the group became the first Asian musical act to surpass 5 billion streams on Spotify, but the band also became one of Time 100’s most influential people of 2019.

In addition to all of that, BTS also released several hit songs with a number of well-known artists and even got the chance to perform a track written by Sheeran, which is someone the band has long wanted to work with.

After BTS released a remix of their song “Make It Right” on Oct. 18, 2019, they opened up about working with Sheeran on the single during a phone interview with Elvis Duran on Elvis Duran and the Morning Show.

According to the group, collaborating with the “Shape of You” singer was a dream come true as they’ve been longtime fans of his.

“We were really fanboys of Ed Sheeran, and he actually, suddenly had a shout out on his, maybe his Instagram stories, and he said he loved our album,” RM said.

It wasn’t long after Sheeran expressed his love of their music that he reached out to BTS to write their song “Make It Right,” which, to them, felt like receiving a gift from Santa Claus.

“Actually, he contacted us saying he made a song for us,” said BTS about the award-winning songwriter.

“He’s like Santa Claus, a present for us. He wrote the hook. Of course we wanted to work with him that’s how the collaboration started… THANK YOU ED SHEERAN,” the group shouted in unison.

BTS then went on to share what it was like working alongside singer Lauv, who was featured on the track.

“[Lauv} said he wanted to come to our Wembley show and he actually did come,” BTS said while recalling how they met the singer. Lauv wanted to collab with them, so BTS said, “Let’s work together!”

BTS was giving and receiving in 2019

Though BTS considered Sheeran their own personal Santa Claus in 2019, it seems that they too were also dishing out gifts last year.

In December 2019, the group helped put fans in the Christmas spirit by holding a live concert in conjunction with the 2019 SBS Gayo Daejeon_Music Festival, where they gave stunning performances of several holiday classics.

While Jungkook sang a solo version of “O Holy Night,” the rest of the members broke into pairs to perform holiday songs like “Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town” and “Feliz Navidad.”

But spreading the holiday cheer wasn’t just reserved for 2019.

The group recently appeared on Disney’s Holiday Singalong to perform “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town” while dressed head to toe in holiday gear.

Though Suga was missing from the performance (he’s still recovering from shoulder surgery), the group still gave viewers a show with their stunning vocals, festive backdrop, and evident Christmas spirit!