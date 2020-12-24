Why David Oyelowo wanted to be killed off on Spooks

Cookies help us deliver our Services. By using our Services, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More.

The thing about opportunities of a lifetime is that they rarely remain as such for your entire lifetime.

For David Oyelowo, the chance to star in the BBC domestic intelligence drama Spooks was one such opportunity. The actor recently told Vanity Fair that he was coming off three years at the Royal Shakespeare Company when he was cast. Playing Junior Case Officer Danny Hunter on the show, which is known as MI-5 to US audiences, was his first real chance to showcase his talent on the screen.

What’s more, the show starred three British actors in their 20s, when most series at the time were carried by actors twice that age. That fact, he explained, made the Spooks team more willing to take risks. “We literally treated every episode as if we were going to get fired,” Oyelowo said, “so we just went in and had as much fun as we could possibly have until everyone realized what they had done and summarily let us go.”

When Spooks was met with raves, Oyelowo found himself approached by famous directors praising his performance and expressing interest in working with him. But Oyelowo was unable to commit to other projects, due to his obligations to the show. If he was going to stay and continue to refuse that other work, he wanted the show’s creative team to make it worth his while — especially in the wake of lead actor Matthew Macfadyen’s departure during season three.