Why Christmas Is Very Important For Ron Howard And His Family

Ron Howard is a beloved actor and director. He is best known for his roles in The Andy Griffith Show and Happy Days. He appeared in both shows when he was young. Ron’s parents, Rance Howard and Jean Speegle were both famous actors as well and inspired Ron to start an acting career.

Ron opened up about how his father knew he wanted to be an actor. Rance decided he wanted to be an actor at age 12 after acting in a Christmas play. He later met Jean while studying acting in school. They got married and Rance pursued an acting career. Later in life, Jean also became a famous actress.

Christmas inspired Ron’s family to act

Jean waited until her kids were grown up to pursue her career. Everything went full circle because one of Jean’s first roles was in a film directed by her son Ron. Christmas was very important to the family history as she was cast in several Christmas films including A Smoky Mountain Christmas and Scrooged.

It turns out that Christmas is very special to the entire family of actors. These days, Ron’s kids have also turned to acting and his daughter Bryce Dallas Howard is a very famous actress. Listen to Bryce and Ron talk about her project Dads below: