Wholesome Celeb Tweets 2020

“Anybody want my hand in marriage?”

1.

Mark Hamill had an incredibly sweet encounter:

Hi @CristinaVee👋 I usually try to talk folks out of a showbiz career full of uncertainty &amp; repeated rejections. Those who are determined, committed &amp; talented just ignore me &amp; go for it anyway. Congratulations on beating the odds &amp; I look forward to working with you someday!💖 https://t.co/cq49EVs3an

3.

Kerry Washington had a sweet moment with her eighth grade teacher:

OMG!!!! Hi 😍 Thank you for watching!!!!! And thank you for inspiring me and sooo many other students!!! https://t.co/Xf9wU6jbhI

4.

Frankie Muniz got emotional revisiting My Dog Skip:

You know when you are quarentined and you watch one of your own movies and end up crying? Yeah...I just watched My Dog Skip. I cried.

5.

Shakira shared that she took an Ancient Philosophy course during quarantine:

I just graduated from my 4 week Ancient Philosophy course with the University of Pennsylvania (@Penn). I know... my hobbies are very impractical, but it took a lot of hours after the kids were asleep. Thank you Plato and predecessors for all the "fun,quot; over the past month!

6.

Chance The Rapper revealed that he watches scary movies exactly the same way that I watch scary movies:

Do u ever be like “damn that movie looks crazy. But its too scary.. ill just read the wikipedia.”?

7.

Taylor Swift shared some excellent cat content:

9.

Mandy Patinkin learned some internet lingo during quarantine:

10.

Travis Scott had this sweet exchange with a fan:

Ur my hero!!!! Anyway If I can make ur day better makes me happy !!! Imma try to get something up there to u kiddo. ❤️❤️ https://t.co/uBeKERSmdl

11.

Chris Evans gave his dog a haircut:

I assured him I knew what I was doing. He seemed skeptical at first, but with the help of a few treats, I talked him into it. It went so wrong, so fast. I guess some things are better left to the professionals. (He hasn’t seen a mirror yet. I told him it looks great)

12.

Hugh Jackman baked some bread:

13.

Naomi Osaka did her version of the “how it started vs. how it’s going” meme:

14.

Channing Tatum wrote a children’s book:

I don’t know about you but things got a little weird for me in quarantine. I locked myself in my daughter’s room &amp; found my inner child. So this is what I created for my little girl. From what is, I guess, the little girl in me. Thx for reading. #Sparkella https://t.co/QbxlZU2CXl

15.

Rachel Brosnahan was up late:

It’s 2 am and am inexplicably still awake and googling what my Harry Potter house is. HBU?

16.

Chrissy Teigen revealed that her daughter, Luna, is already sneaking out of bed:

My daughter is officially pulling this shit! I didn’t do this til I was 13. She’s downstairs with my mom. Told her to not use the dumpling doll for a head next time

17.

Ava DuVernay gave a sweet shoutout to the class of 2020:

Kids are posting homemade prom pix taken from backyards, porches, stoops because their proms are cancelled. Wonder how the Class of 2020 - who didn’t have a normal graduation or prom - does out in the world. Hope they do better than everyone before them. Make us proud. #prompride

18.

Lin-Manuel Miranda was embarrassed by this throwback pic:

19.

Dan Levy and his mom, Deborah Divine, had this wonderful exchange:

20.

Halsey had some ~feelings~ about Twilight:

have you cried to Robert Pattinson singing “let me sign” in the twilight montage or are you normal

Little Jenna here is exactly why #representationmatters . I am so grateful for this show, that so many young people can watch this show and say “It’s me” . Thank you @britbrit1432 for sharing this video ❤️💕❤️💕 @HamiltonMusical #hamilfilm

22.

Ryan Reynolds helped a fan track down her missing teddy bear, which contained an audio recording of her late mother’s voice:

In happier news... thank you everyone who searched high and low. To the person who took the bear, thanks for keeping it safe. Vancouver is awesome. #FoundMarasBear https://t.co/X7FlyiR89P

24.

Ian Somerhalder had the sweetest reaction to a fan who was upset by the ending of The Vampire Diaries:

I felt the same way kiddo! But then I realized oh wait, I just saw him yesterday... He’s still alive;) XO Damon https://t.co/MH3YGIVLu2

I felt the same way kiddo! But then I realized oh wait, I just saw him yesterday… He's still alive;)
XO Damon https://t.co/MH3YGIVLu2
25.

Al Green shared this A+ Walgreens update:

Wishing everyone Love and Happiness. Have a beautiful &amp; safe holiday weekend. - Rev. Al Green https://t.co/PBhuYWTSk9

Wishing everyone Love and Happiness. Have a beautiful &amp; safe holiday weekend. – Rev. Al Green
https://t.co/PBhuYWTSk9
26.

Mariah Carey was confused for Marie Curie:

She has 2 Nobel prizes, I have 2 Diamond albums, we're practically the same person https://t.co/ZudjSKRFht

27.

Gigi Hadid was stressed when Etsy was down:

It’s rlly nice to enter “Etsy down” in the search bar and know I’m not alone ...... 😆

28.

Shakira introduced us to her bunny:

29.

Sir Anthony Hopkins shared a seflie:

30.

Dionne Warwick and Taylor Swift had this extremely sweet exchange:

@_DionneWarwick I just saw that you tweeted me!! I’m a huge fan and I respect you so much, thank you for wishing me well. I hope you have a wonderful holiday season, thank you for spreading joy 💕🥰🙏

31.

And Aly Raisman shared a video of Chris Evans cuddling a puppy in his Knives Out sweater:

