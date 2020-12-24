Wholesome Celeb Tweets 2020

“Anybody want my hand in marriage?”
1.
Mark Hamill had an incredibly sweet encounter:
3.
Kerry Washington had a sweet moment with her eighth grade teacher:
4.
Frankie Muniz got emotional revisiting My Dog Skip:
5.
Shakira shared that she took an Ancient Philosophy course during quarantine:
6.
Chance The Rapper revealed that he watches scary movies exactly the same way that I watch scary movies:
7.
Taylor Swift shared some excellent cat content:
9.
Mandy Patinkin learned some internet lingo during quarantine:
10.
Travis Scott had this sweet exchange with a fan:
11.
Chris Evans gave his dog a haircut:
12.
Hugh Jackman baked some bread:
13.
Naomi Osaka did her version of the “how it started vs. how it’s going” meme:
14.
Channing Tatum wrote a children’s book:
15.
Rachel Brosnahan was up late:
16.
Chrissy Teigen revealed that her daughter, Luna, is already sneaking out of bed:
17.
Ava DuVernay gave a sweet shoutout to the class of 2020:
18.
Lin-Manuel Miranda was embarrassed by this throwback pic:
19.
Dan Levy and his mom, Deborah Divine, had this wonderful exchange:
20.
Halsey had some ~feelings~ about Twilight:
22.
Ryan Reynolds helped a fan track down her missing teddy bear, which contained an audio recording of her late mother’s voice:
24.
Ian Somerhalder had the sweetest reaction to a fan who was upset by the ending of The Vampire Diaries:
25.
Al Green shared this A+ Walgreens update:
26.
Mariah Carey was confused for Marie Curie:
27.
Gigi Hadid was stressed when Etsy was down:
28.
Shakira introduced us to her bunny:
29.
Sir Anthony Hopkins shared a seflie:
30.
Dionne Warwick and Taylor Swift had this extremely sweet exchange:
31.
And Aly Raisman shared a video of Chris Evans cuddling a puppy in his Knives Out sweater:
