Who is Ricky Bell’s Wife, Amy Correa Bell?

As a founding member of New Edition and Bell Biv DeVoe, Ricky Bell has been in the spotlight for decades. And it turns out that he is not the only seasoned entertainer in the Bell household. His wife, Amy Correa Bell, works in show business too, and she appears to be quite busy.

Ricky Bell married Amy Correa Bell on his birthday

The Bells’ relationship was touched on briefly in The New Edition Story but there is so much more to Amy Correa Bell than depicted on screen. The happy twosome exchanged vows on September 18th, 2004. That was a pretty genius move, considering that is also Mr. Bell’s birthday, making it an easy date to remember for the happy couple.

The Bells appear to have a tight bond

Based on their very active social media feeds, the Bells appear to be going strong. The couple posts photos, videos, and heartfelt messages on Twitter, Instagram, and Youtube. They engage and entertain their followers with tons of popcorn-worthy content, including an adorable video of the duo dancing in a grocery store to New Edition’s “Cool It Now.”

And according to Bell, the couple grew even closer during the quarantine. The singer appeared alongside his Bell Biv DeVoe bandmates at the virtual Essence Entrepreneur Summit in December 2020 and spoke briefly about how his outlook changed and his marriage thrived in the midst of the unprecedented global crisis.

“I’m excited about the new understanding and knowledge and perspective that we gained throughout this pandemic,” Bell reflected. “I know it’s been challenging for all of us here, you know, just being at home and not being able to live our normal lives of being on the road, especially for me, it’s been quite challenging. But I’ve gained a new perspective and I’ve actually gotten a lot closer and better in communication with my wife, so I’m excited and encouraged about that.”

Amy Correa Bell is proud of her Latinx heritage

On social media, The Bells often convey the significance of blending two cultures — Black and Puerto Rican — through marriage. In fact, both Bells have used the hashtags, #afrolatinolove, #interacialmarriage, and #loveislove. They have also used their platform to educate fans about trailblazers who helped legalize interracial marriage in America.

On June 12, known as Loving Day, Correa Bell wrote on Instagram, “Loving Day was inspired by the Loving v. Virginia (June 12th, 1967) U.S. Supreme Court decision and Richard and Mildred Loving’s fight for justice as an interracial couple. It’s hard to imagine that 53 years ago Ricky and I would’ve been arrested for being married. So grateful for the Lovings and all that they stood for. We owe it all to you! Because they said ‘NO’ @MrRickyBell and I were able to say ‘YES’”

Amy Correa Bell is a performer in her own right

Aside from being a social media superstar, Correa Bell is a talented entertainer. The Bells have dropped music together, including the 2018 duet, “Gold,” and their 2019 follow-up, “Motion.” On the solo front, Correa Bell has released “Supreme,” “Blessings,” and “Days Like This,” among other groovy tunes.

In addition to her musical gifts, Correa Bell has racked up acting credits in several big and small-screen projects. Media buffs might have spotted the star on shows such as That’s So Raven and Dexter, as well as feature films including You, Me, & the Circus and A Girl Like Grace.

The Bells are a true Hollywood power couple. And luckily for fans, we can all keep tabs on their current and forthcoming projects through the magic of social media.

