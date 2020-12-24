Who Is ‘Bridgerton’ Star Phoebe Dynevor?

Originals on Netflix have become a staple in recent years. One of their most well-known titles is Stranger Things. Writer Shonda Rhimes has produced several shows for the streaming platform. One of them is a period drama titled Bridgerton.

The new show has a large cast, and one of the stars is Phoebe Dynevor. She is a young actress who has been in several TV shows. This Christmas, fans of the original novels will see her portray a member of the Bridgerton family.

‘Bridgerton’ is a Netflix adaptation of the books

Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton in Netflix series ‘Bridgerton.’ | LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX © 2020

Bridgerton is an upcoming British drama series that will be available to watch on Netflix. The show is based on Julia Quinn’s novels.

Rhimes is producing the series, and Chris Van Dusen will be the showrunner. Those who are anticipating the new series can expect the first season to drop on December 25, 2020

Much like the books, Bridgerton takes place in London during the 1800s. The story focuses on the lives of eight siblings as they look for happiness and love. The main characters are Benedict, Eloise, Anthony, Colin, Francesca, Daphne, Gregory, and Hyacinth.

The siblings are all members of the rich and powerful Bridgerton family. They will need to navigate the ups and downs of London high society. Fans can expect the show to contain themes of wealth and betrayal. The first season will cover the first book.

Adaptations tend to deviate from the original source to some degree. Fans of the books will have to wait to see how the Netflix series will bring their favorite characters to life.

Phoebe Dynevor stars in ‘Bridgerton’

For the first season, Bridgerton will consist of eight hour-long episodes. All of them will drop on the same day. When viewers go to watch the series, they may notice some familiar actors like Jonathan Bailey. Renowned actress Julie Andrews stars as the voice of Lady Whistledown.

Another actress who will appear in the show is Dynevor. According to Entertainment Daily, Dynevor will play one of the Bridgerton siblings, Daphne. The character is a young and beautiful aristocrat. Viewers will see that she is somewhat naive and knows little about love.

Daphne hopes to find a nice man to marry, and she meets the rebellious Duke of Hastings. The Duke has little interest in getting married, so he is determined to remain a bachelor. It would seem that Daphne may end up his potential love interest. Fans will get to know more about Dynevor’s character once the show gets released.

Phoebe Dynevor has acted since she was young

Phoebe Dynevor | Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

RELATED: Shonda Rhimes’ Netflix Deal: How Many Netflix Originals is She Creating, and When Will They Premiere?

Dynevor is an English actress who was born on April 17, 1995. Today, the rising star is 25 years old. She started acting at the young age of 14. Throughout her career, she landed recurring roles in several popular shows.

The actress’s first major role was in the television series Waterloo Road. The show takes place in a comprehensive school, and Dynevor plays Siobhan. She appeared in several episodes of The Village. She also starred as Lauren in season two of Prisoners Wives.

Some people may recognize Dynevor from a romantic comedy titled Younger. The series is about a single mother pretending to be younger in order to get a job. Sutton Foster stars in the show, but fans may notice Dynevor play the recurring role of Clare.

If the name Dynevor sounds familiar, it is because the actress is the daughter of star Sally Dynevor. Her father is a scriptwriter who got a nomination for a BAFTA in 2008. It would seem that Dynevor comes from a family of talented people.