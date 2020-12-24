What Is Playing on Christmas Day 2020 for Freeform’s ’25 Days of Christmas’ Movie Schedule?

If you’re looking for something to watch in between opening presents, Freeform has you covered. Although this Christmas may look different for many families, the television network is still broadcasting holiday favorites all December long.

Here’s what we know about Freeform’s “25 Days of Christmas” movie schedule for Christmas Day.

Christmas Day starts off with the Christmas episodes of ‘The Simpsons’

The day starts off with plenty of jokes, thanks to one cartoon family. The Simpsons is considered the longest-running show on television for a reason, broadcasting multiple holiday-related episodes throughout its run.

The series now has a home on Disney+, where subscribers can binge-watch over 600 episodes. However, on Freeform for Dec. 25, Christmas episodes of this comedy will broadcast at 7:00 a.m. After that, in true “25 Days of Christmas” fashion, this television network will broadcast movies for the rest of the holiday.

There’s a ‘The Santa Clause’ marathon on Freeform for Christmas Day

Starting at 10:30 a.m., fans can go on the many adventures of Scott Calvin and his imaginative son, Charlie. Turns out, though, Charlie isn’t imagining the things he’s seeing. His father really does become Father Christmas after the old Santa Clause falls off of their roof.

The Santa Clause broadcasts on Freeform for Christmas Day, followed by The Santa Clause 2 at 12:30 pm and The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause at 2:30 p.m.

Freeform will broadcast classic holiday movies like ‘Frosty the Snowman’

Aside from the live-action holiday movies playing on the television network, there are a few classic films and short clips broadcasting on Christmas Day.

That includes the story of Frosty the Snowman, a magical snowman who comes to life one day, which broadcasts at 4:30 p.m. That’s followed by Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, the story of one misfit reindeer who saves Christmas. That broadcasts at 5:00 p.m.

‘Home Alone’ and ‘Home Alone 2: Lost in New York’ will broadcast on Christmas Day

When Kevin accidentally gets left home alone over the holidays, a number of pranks ensue. To close out Christmas Day, there’s a mini-Home Alone marathon that starts at 7: 45 p.m. The sequel to this movie, titled Home Alone 2: Lost in New York broadcasts on Freeform at 10:15 p.m.

Freeform ends the day, and their “25 Days of Christmas” with a presentation of Matilda, a movie about one young girl with extraordinary abilities. This heartwarming feature will broadcast at 12:00 a.m.

This wouldn’t be the first movie marathon broadcasted on this television network for 2020. In October, they did their traditional “31 Nights of Halloween,” followed by November’s “Kickoff to Christmas” turned into their ‘3-Day Disney Weekends.”

To learn more about Freeform’s movie schedule for the month of December and for the new year, visit their website.