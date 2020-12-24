What Are Ivan Hall’s Religious Beliefs?

The Bachelorette recently closed out season 16. While the show’s 2020 lead, Tayshia Adams had a happy ending, many Bachelorette fans were left wondering what really happened between Adams and second runner-up Ivan Hall. What are the reality show contestant’s religious beliefs — and do they conflict with Adams’?

‘The Bachelorette’ 2020 cast member Ivan Hall: what are this thoughts on religion?

Ivan Hall and Tayshia Adams on The Bachelorette | Craig Sjodin via Getty Images

When Adams sent Hall packing on a recent episode of The Bachelorette, she cited “religion” as one of the reasons for their disconnect.

Bachelorette fans were a bit thrown off by this conversation, considering we haven’t seen Adams and Hall discuss the topic before on this season.

Whatever the case, fan-favorite Hall got sent home.

Recently, the season 16 contestant joined former Bachelorette lead Kaitlyn Bristowe on her podcast Off the Vine, to discuss the break-up.

“What is the religion talk that we missed that Tayshia ended up ending the relationship over?” Bristowe asked Hall.

He explained that he was having “deep talks” with Adams about various things over the course of the season, but the topic of religion came up in the Fantasy Suite — when the cameras leave, which makes sense why we didn’t see it.

Hall told Bristowe he identifies as “agnostic,” but knew that the bachelorette was Christian. So, he knew the issue had to come up between them eventually.

‘The Bachelorette’ Season 16 contestant Ivan recaps his Fantasy Suite date with Tayshia

During the overnight date, Adams apparently asked Hall, “What do you think about raising kids with religion?”

Hall told the Bachelorette lead, as he recounted on Off the Vine:

Listen, I’m agnostic, and being agnostic is — a lot of people confuse it for being atheist, which is not what I am. Atheist is taking a hard stance that there is no God, and that’s not what I believe at all. … Agnostic is strictly saying, ‘I don’t know, basically.’

When Adams asked Hall what he would say if their children asked for their beliefs on things like heaven, Hall replied: “My answer’s gonna be different than yours, because I’m going to tell our kids, ‘I don’t know what there is.’”

However, the Bachelorette contestant wasn’t opposed to Adams sharing her beliefs with the children.

“… you can tell the kids whatever you want, and you can take them to church, that’s completely fine with me,” he told Adams. “You can have whatever religion you want, my main focus are the morals and values that you have, and that’s what I try to have.”

Fan-favorite contestant Ivan Hall on morals

The Bachelorette contestant Ivan Hall | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Hall also told Bristowe he’s dated women of various religions, and he’s not discriminatory in that sense.

“I just try to have good morals and values, that’s what’s most important to me,” the reality star explained. However, he believes that for Adams, it’s “different.”

“.. she, I guess, actually wanted to date someone who is Christian,” Hall said. “And that’s completely fine, and that’s how a lot of people are. … It is what it is, and I don’t blame her for it.”

It’s not that Hall hasn’t thought about his personal religious beliefs — Hall says he has, length. Hall told Britsowe he “dove deep” into this topic, and came up with his perspective that way.

“I don’t really like the dogmatism of it all where people claim that things are the way they are without really any proof,” he explained on the podcast. “… That’s just how I live my life. I need proof of everything.”