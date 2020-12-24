Wes Bergmann Says Kam Williams ‘Can Have’ His Master Manipulator Brand

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead for The Challenge 36 episode 3.]

14-time competitor and two-time champ Wes Bergmann has found himself on the bottom of the competition since The Challenge 36 began. After being on the chopping block two weeks in a row, he ended up in another elimination but didn’t make it out. Seemingly upset by getting voted in by a friend, Wes gave a speech, encouraging others to stay loyal.

In a confessional, Kam Williams commented the veteran no longer held the title of the master manipulator. Wes responded to her remark in an interview where he claimed she could take over the role.

Kam Williams and Wes Bergmann on opposite sides during ‘The Challenge 36’

Veterans Kam Williams and Wes Bergmann both returned for The Challenge 36: Double Agents, seeking a win. During the premiere episode, Wes teamed up with rookie Natalie Anderson while Kam attempted to partner with CT Tamburello.

However, he shot her down and paired with Ashley Mitchell instead, causing the two-time finalist to target the longstanding veteran.

Wes found himself on the bottom as Aneesa Ferreira and Fessy Shafaat chose his team to compete against house vote CT and Ashley in elimination.

They were also on the chopping block the following week, but Wes managed to save them by convincing the competitors to pick Joseph Allen and Big T Fazakerly instead.

Wes went home during ‘The Challenge 36’ episode 3

Even though Wes attempted to make a deal with Team Young Buck members Cory Wharton and Nelson Thomas, he realized they turned on him and tried to vote him into elimination during week 2.

Therefore, he teamed up with outsiders Devin Walker, Kyle Christie, and CT out of default. Still targeting CT and his side, Kam wanted her boyfriend Leroy Garrett, who won that daily mission, to vote Wes into elimination.

Wanting to maximize his chances to get to the end, Leroy obliged and selected the unsuspecting two-time winner to face off against his closest friend in the house.

Ultimately, Devin wanted it more and came out with the win, resulting in Wes becoming the second male eliminated.

Wes says Kam ‘can f*****g have’ his master manipulator brand

After his elimination, Wes gave his co-stars an emotional speech and encouraged them not to lie or turn on their friends. Kam commented on it in a confessional and claimed he’s no longer the “master manipulator” because she feels she outplayed him.

The two-time winner responded to her remark in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. Wes explained he thought she “puppet mastered” her boyfriend into voting him into elimination to have that “brand” of being a master manipulator.

While he claimed she “can f*****g have” the role, the 14-time competitor also noted he feels she’s earning it “the wrong way” by not being a good person.

Additionally, Wes explained he no longer wanted the “responsibility” of having the master manipulator branding and thought she bad-mouthed him in the episode in an attempt to take over his known puppet master role. The veteran closed by noting he will give her the title because he believes “she cares so badly about taking my brand.”

The Challenge 36: Double Agents airs Wednesdays at 8/7 Central on MTV.