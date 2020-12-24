Watch Mary J. Blige and Taraji P. Henson Talk Self-Care

Taraji P. Henson’s “Hidden Figures” Interview: E! News Rewind

If you’re hooked on all the gossip (and great life advice) shared on Jada Pinkett Smith‘s Red Table Talk, we’ve got your new favorite show.

Emmy nominee Taraji P. Henson is the host of Facebook Watch’s latest show, Peace of Mind with Taraji, in which she sits down with celebrities like Gabrielle Union and Tamar Braxton to talk about mental health in a way that feels relatable and less, well, awkward. In an exclusive sneak peek at next Monday’s episode, Taraji meets with Mary J. Blige to unpack the subject.

Off the bat, Taraji asks Mary what she does to stay mentally fit. Taraji says, “What’s one new self-love, care thing you will do to your life?” Naturally, Mary answered in a way only she could. “Just continue to stop stinkin’ thinkin, like, no more stinkin’ thinkin.’ Just continue to believe the best of myself—the very best of myself.”