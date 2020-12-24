Wall Street edges higher at open on recovery hopes By

© . FILE PHOTO: The Charging Bull or Wall Street Bull is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York City
By Ambar Warrick
() – Wall Street’s main indexes inched higher on Thursday in a shortened trading session as expectations of a gradual economic recovery spurred buying into cyclical sectors.
The rose 26.09 points, or 0.09%, at the open to 30,155.92. The opened higher by 4.02 points, or 0.11%, at 3,694.03, while the gained 20.43 points, or 0.16%, to 12,791.54 at the opening bell.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.