Viola Davis: Every Night, My Husband & I Take A Couple’s Bath Together!!

Actress Viola Davis explains the key to her marriage – bathing daily – together, has learned.

Viola Davis and her husband shared with fans that they take a bath together “every night”.

The Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom star and her spouse, Julius Tennon, make sure to make time for one another every morning and every night, when they share a relaxing soak in their jacuzzi and their bathtub.

“We have together time every single morning when we get in the jacuzzi and we have together time every night ’cause we get in the tub together. And we soak in the tub and we talk. Sometimes he falls asleep with his mouth open!” she told People magazine.

Viola, 55, even treats her 66-year-old husband also have a joint skincare routine.

“I give him facials. And we just chat, chat, chat, and he’s just really sweet. Every single day we do that,” she smiled.