Victoria Has Gotten Vicious and Fans Hate It

The Young and the Restless is one of the most popular soap operas of all time and has a huge fan base to prove it. First premiering in March 1973, it is one of the longest-running shows ever, and never fails to keep fans entertained. The show is set in the fictional town of Genoa City and focuses primarily on two families — the Newmans and the Abbotts. In the 46 seasons that the iconic soap has been running, we have seen a number of characters come and go, and it is pretty safe to say that hardcore fans have had more than one favorite over the years.

Victoria Newman, portrayed by actor Amelia Heinle, is one of the main fixtures on The Young and the Restless, and we have seen her grow up before our very eyes. Before Heinle, the character was played by other actors including Ashley Nicole Millan and Heather Tom. Victoria has definitely had her ups and downs over the years, with a defiant attitude as a child, and later as a scheming adult. Now, she has become pretty vicious — and fans hate it.

Some background on Victoria

So, who exactly is Victoria Newman? According to Fandom, she is the daughter of Nikki Reed and Victor Newman, who attended a Swiss boarding school as a child. She came back to Genoa City in her teenage years to find both her parents married to people that she wasn’t exactly happy with, and fans watched as she tried desperately to break up the marriages. Throughout the years, Victoria was in several relationships, bringing drama and entertainment to each one.

Brandon Collins was her high school love, and she was also seeing the much older Ryan McNeil behind everyone’s back. One of her most famous storylines was when Victoria was involved with Billy Abbott, whom she married while they were both drunk in Jamaica. She eventually gives birth to a daughter, and while Billy is the father, Victoria continues a relationship with someone else. She and Billy eventually sort things out and get back together. Most would agree that Victoria is determined, confident, and knows how to go after exactly what she wants.

Victoria has gotten vicious lately and it has not gone unnoticed

We all know that Victoria has always been someone devious and even manipulative, but now she has taken a turn toward being much more vicious. Fans are well aware of the situation that Billy has been dealing with lately — he was accused of shooting Chance Chancellor, and in the beginning, it looked like he would be doing years of hard time.

While the shooting may have been accidental, he really needs Victoria’s support. However, she is pretty jealous of the connection between Billy and Lily and doesn’t exactly back off. She goes so far as to create even more drama with Adam when she tries to get him to sign his rights to the Newman family away, and her actions are proving to be more than just mean and petty — Victoria has gotten downright vicious.

Fans hate how Victoria is acting

Fans definitely have something to say about how Victoria has been acting lately, and they have taken to social media to voice their opinion. Fans on Twitter are so sick of Victoria lately, they’re fast-forwarding through her scenes, while others are only watching to see her taken down. Fans are so disgusted that some are even suggesting Victoria shot Chance. Looks like Victoria’s attitude just isn’t sitting well with viewers of The Young and the Restless, and they are making sure everyone knows it.