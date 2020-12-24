US federal regulators set new expectations for stablecoin issuers By Cointelegraph

US federal regulators set new expectations for stablecoin issuers
A group of leading U.S. financial regulators has released a new statement on stablecoins.
One of the headlining topics of crypto regulation news this year, stablecoins were the main topic of a Dec. 23 statement the President’s Working Group on Financial Markets, or PWG. The PWG includes representation from the Treasury, the Federal Reserve, the Securities and Exchange Commission, and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.
