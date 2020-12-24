Univision Vencer el desamor spoilers: Threats, pervs, and love troubles

Vencer el desmor spoilers indicate some family problems when it comes to love. Plus, we saw Onofre Corona (Onofre Corona) and Cuauhtémoc “Cuauh” Vargas (Alfredo Gatica) acting their perv selves while Ariadna López Hernández (Claudia Álvarez) had some issues of her own to worry about. And it all goes back to that report she wrote. Here’s what happened, what’s ahead, and a programming update.

Vencer el desmor spoilers: Desperate move

First, Vencer el desmor spoilers indicate Baldomero is a desperate piece of trash. He was apparently so arngry about the report, he called Ariadna. He went on about how she shouldn’t have been talking to his assistant and filling her head with trash. Ariadna play tough and asked if he was threatening her, but it seems he has more messed-up stuff on his mind than messing with her career or sending a goon to scare her. He actually told her she should have thought about her son before she started getting mixed up in this. We’ll see how this goes.

Later, Ariadna left Tadeo Falcón López (Iker García) with Álvaro Falcón Albarrán (David Zepeda) so she could see what she can do to resolve all this. However, she didn’t warn him that anything was wrong. We think that’s a huge mistake, as anyone watching Tadeo should know some creepy man made threats against him. And what else can we interpret that conversation as, other than a threat?

As for him, he wasted no time in making a video. He went on about the pseudo-journalist who spread falsehoods about him and his family. Thanks to that, she’s getting all kinds of horrible messages. So, she’ll really need to watch herself.

Vencer el desmor spoilers: Pure Trash

Elsewhere, Cuauh apparently has no problem trading in one underage girl for an even younger one. Onofre brought his daughter to a meeting space where Cuauh soon arrived with a friend. This friend, Chalo, came with him and grabbed Perla while Onofre was handing over the money. They didn’t know what was waiting for them.

It turns out the police were waiting and they moved fast. A quick turnaround, considering they didn’t seem to care when Gemma was the underage girl getting abused, basically. The fun was just starting, however. It seems Levita Corona (Claudia Ríos) really learned her lesson here. While Onofre was sitting in a jail sell, she was lecturing him about being an infeliz that sells his kids. It turns out, she’s going to be the one who decides his future. For a minute, we thought she’d press charges. Instead, she let him off the hook that way, but kicked him out. We guess it’s a start, considering how he’d apparently brainwashed her into thinking a underage girl can hook up with an adult for the parents’ financial benefit.

As for the other creep, he’s currently chained to a hospital bed and it looks like he lost a leg as well. He’d been running from the police and got shot. We love how fast they’re making the worst of the characters pay.

Vencer el desmor spoilers: Love problems

As for the others, it seems Gael Falcón Albarrán (Emmanuel Palomares) still wants to start something with Dafne Falcón Miranda vda. de Ibarra (Julia Urbini). However, Dafne can’t get over the fact they thought they were siblings not long ago. Plus, her dead husband, and the fact she’s sure Gael is adopted and has no clue. We’re suddenly rooting for them now that the truth is out—at least, partly.

Getting back to Ariadna a minute, the opening segment makes it all by given Ariadna and Alvaro will hook up eventually. It seems that Bárbara already gets those vibes. She’s been seeing Alvaro hanging around her, as well as helping a lot with Tadeo. She’s not exactly happy about it and makes a big fuss about her son watching his sobrino. She got called on it at one point, but she didn’t really say why she feels this way. But we can’t wait for her reaction when those two get together. And if Gael and Dafne work through this as well

Vencer el desamor spoilers: Tonight

Finally, let’s take a look at what’s ahead tonight. Vencer el desamor spoilers indicate there’s a Christmas theme to tonight’s episode. The description says, “Saying ‘I Love You’ shouldn’t just be on Christmas. It should be every day, because love is the best fuel for the soul.” The description ends with a “Merry Christmas.” So, who knows? We might actually get some calm and peace between the four main women. Well, okay, between Barbara and the other three. Maybe lightening up should be Barbara’s New Year’s resolution.

As for the holidays, there’s a Nativity special on Univision tonight. So, Vencer el desamor will be on at 7 PM EST instead. Also, we’ll see no Imperio de Mentiras or Dulce Ambicion tonight. Friday also has no novelas on at all, as more special programming will air instead. So, we’ll be back talking novelas on Monday.