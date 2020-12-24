UC Berkeley student group becomes 10th largest Uniswap delegate By Cointelegraph

UC Berkeley student group becomes 10th largest Uniswap delegate
Blockchain at Berkley, a student-run blockchain organization, has become the tenth-largest delegate for the Uniswap exchange, highlighting the diverse groups involved with the emerging DeFi platform.
The student group has amassed 2.5 million votes, where it’s tied with three other organizations, according to Sybil, an governance tool. That gives Blockchain at Berkley a vote weight of 2.336%. Dharma is the largest delegate with 16,659,333 votes, or 14.632%.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.