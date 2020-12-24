Trucks Stuck at U.K. Port Begin Moving, but Many Face a Roadside Christmas

LONDON — Trucks began boarding ferries in Dover on Thursday to cross the English Channel for the first in four days, a step toward ending a thousands-deep traffic jam that piled up at the border after France banned crossings from Britain to limit the spread of a coronavirus variant.

Sea, rail and air routes had been reopened more than hours earlier, after London agreed to conduct virus tests for the drivers, but the backlog only began to clear on Thursday after the British authorities set up screening and started clearing the healthy to travel.

Members of the British military were dispatched to help test the thousands of drivers, who must show proof of a negative coronavirus test before being allowed to board ferries to France.

The magnitude of the task meant that movement remained slow on Thursday morning. It could take days to fully clear the logjam, officials said, meaning that many drivers were unlikely to make it home for Christmas Day.