TikTok Star Charli D’Amelio Reveals What She Want For Christmas!

The TikTok star, Charli D’Amelio is really excited about her new series on Hulu with her family. Things are really looking up for her and this holiday season is no different.

She was very excited to share some of her favorite things with her fans. She recently shared her wish list on Amazon and her fans were happy to see that they have a lot in common with her after all.

Charli D’Amelio: What Does She Want For Christmas

Heidi D’Amelio and Charli were excited to bring this wish list to their fans. The family has made millions of dollars since they all went viral and some of their fans were shocked that the items they chose were very inexpensive.

For example, one of the first items that is on their wish list is a pack of Levi’s Cotton Bandanas for $9. They also added the Nora belt from the Drop and a Crossbody bag. Of course, no D’Amelio wish list is complete without a mulberry sleep mask.

Here is a deeper look at what is on their wishlist:

Carhart Women’s Rib Knit Acrylic Hat, $16.20

Find. Women’s Unlined Leather Western Ankle Boots, $22.55- $69.40

Morus Studio Organic Mulberry Silk Sleep Mask, $10.00

Veja Women’s V-10 Sneakers, $150

Honeycat Lariat Bar Necklace in Gold, $26

Amazon Collection 14k White Gold Diamond Stud Earrings, $249

Herschel Novel Duffel Bag in Navy/Tan, $85.08

Charli has also started to endorse the newest Uggs and it looks like she has a full on sponsorship from them as well. A lot of fans were also surprised that the women didn’t list more of the top dollar items.

Now fans feel that they can have the same items that Charli does and now they can replicate her style. This could be creepy though, but if that is what Charli wants, more power to her.

The most devoted fans of Charli and Heidi love seeing the brands that they love and some were very shocked to see things like Doc Martens on their lists.

Most of the items on this wish list has mostly five-star ratings and Charli and Heidi are now joining the likes of Kendall and Kylie Jenner, who both like to share their Amazon wish lists.

If you have some fashionistas in mind, you can check out all of the celebrity wish lists on Amazon. It is fun to scope out what others are wanting for Christmas and there are a lot of surprises on there too.

For any other soap opera and entertainment news, please visit again Daily Soap Dish. Don’t forget to visit TVRocker for all of the latest exciting news on all of your favorite daytime television soaps.