This 2000s Star Called Her ‘Fake’

Britney Spears released some of the most famous pop music of her era, however, a major star is not a fan. This star called Spears “fake.” In addition, she wrote a song criticizing Spears.

Britney Spears | Kevin Mazur/WireImage

A rock star revealed ‘stupid pop divas’ do not ‘threaten’ her

Firstly, a little background. A number of female bubblegum pop stars like Spears, the Spice Girls, Christina Aguilera, and Mandy Moore became famous in the late 1990s. All trends pass and soon there was a new trend — female rock and pop-rock singers.

Some of these singers drew a lot from Alanis Morisette’s model of disaffected womanhood, like Pink, Kelly Clarkson, and Avril Lavigne. Amy Lee, the lead singer of Evanescence, was different. She and her band reinvigorated Gothic rock for a new generation.

According to Blabbermouth, Lee was not a fan of Spears “There are so many of these stupid pop divas that are really going down lately,” Lee said. “They’re going down, they really are. It’s not the big thing anymore. Like Britney Spears and all that, they don’t threaten me, they don’t bother me because they’re not talented…”

“…Baby One More Time”

RELATED: Britney Spears: Why There’s a ‘Titanic’ Reference in ‘Oops!… I Did It Again’

Did Amy Lee write an Evanescence song about Britney Spears?

Evanescence’s first album, Fallen, includes a single called “Everybody’s Fool.” The music video for the song satires the impossible standards found in advertisements. At one point in the video, Lee wears a sexualized school girl outfit — much like Spears did in the video for “…Baby One More Time.”

Was the song an attack on Spears? “At this point, everybody knows that Britney is fake,” Lee told The Age. “The song is not about Britney Spears; it’s about a lot of people in this industry. It’s so fake, the whole Hollywood thing. ‘Look at how perfect I am!’ Nobody looks like that. It’s all fake and it’s really hurting a lot of girls’ and women’s self-images. Where are all the normal people?”

“Everybody’s Fool”

RELATED: How Katy Perry’s ‘Tight, Sexy’ Dress Inspired a Britney Spears Hit

In a separate interview with MTV News, Lee implied the song was about Spears. She said she wrote “Everybody’s Fool” in response to her sister becoming fixated on “cheesy,” sexualized pop idols. Lee recalled her sister emulated the fashion of these singers even though she was a child at the time. “It’s like beating a dead horse at this point, but at the time Britney Spears was just coming out,” Lee said. “But I still think [‘Everybody’s Fool’ is] relevant.”

Is Britney Spears more popular than Evanescence?

Lee certainly had some harsh word for Spears. This raises an interesting question: who was more popular — Evanescence or Spears? Evanescence had top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 — “Bring Me to Life,” “My Immortal,” and “Call Me When You’re Sober.” That’s impressive given the relative lack of female-fronted bands on the pop charts this millennium. However, Spears has released 13 top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100. Lee doesn’t like Spears — but the public prefers her to Evanescence.