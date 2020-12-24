There’s a Jesse error in season 5 of Breaking Bad

The scene in question is just over a minute in length from season 5, episode 13, “To’hajiilee,” and while you watch it, you need to pay close attention to Jesse (Aaron Paul). When the scene starts, he’s hanging out by Hank Schrader’s (Dean Norris) kitchen. At first, he’s very clearly wearing a black and red hoodie. When Gomez (Steven Michael Quezada) enters the scene, Hank walks over to him. Jesse can still be seen in the backdrop, but this time, the hoodie is gone. When it cuts again, Jesse has returned to wearing the hoodie. It cuts back and forth between the two angles several more times with the hoodie appearing and disappearing just as quickly.

Based on comments from the Reddit thread, it seems as though not too many people have caught on to this particular detail beforehand, with Redditor hudsonriver978 writing, “Amazing find. I don’t think I’ve seen anyone else comment on that scene. Makes me chuckle to see [Jesse’s] hoodie come on and off between cuts.”

Other Breaking Bad fans humorously try to find a way to explain the discrepancy, such as stankymatty stating, “Here we see jesse unable to decide if he’s hot or cold, shown through his indecision of if he should keep his jacket on or off. If we look at this deeper it really represents the inner turmoil he has here after turning to the police.”

Ultimately, it’s just a fun little mistake that doesn’t impact one’s enjoyment of the scene one way or the other. There are plenty of other Jesse details on Breaking Bad that offer greater insight into his character: this is just a light moment for fans to poke a little fun at.