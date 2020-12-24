‘The Young and the Restless’ (Y&R) spoilers reveal that star Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki Newman) recently opened up about all of the men that she has worked with in her life, both in her past and her present. Here’s what she has to say.

In a new interview with Fox News, the blonde beauty opened up about working with Hollywood legends such as Clint Eastwood and Kirk Douglas before beginning her career on ‘Young and the Restless’. Recalling the one time that she accidentally stabbed Clint Eastwood when she was only 13, Melody said, “We were [filming] a Civil War film… My position [while filming] was down by his foot. And in the story had cut one of his legs off – I’m telling you, it was a gory, gory movie. But to make it look like that, the prop people had dug a hole in the dirt for him to put his foot in there so that it would look like he only had one leg. That’s where my position was. And I’ve got this very long, thick, authentic Civil War needle. I just sat there looking at his foot in the dirt. And – I don’t know what made me think this would be fun – but I thought, “I’ve got this needle in my hand and I’m going to jab him with it.”

‘The Young and The Restless’ Spoilers: Star Melody Thomas Scott Opens Up About Working With Hollywood Legends

When asked what surprised her the post about working with actor Kirk Douglas, Melody offered, “He was wonderful as well… He was such a presence. He not only starred in the movie “Posse,” but he was our director. And I think he wrote it, too. He knew what he wanted [on set] and how to get what he wanted out of the actors and crew. He was very professional.”

She also said that the late actor Kristoff St. John, who passed away back in January of 2019, has been sorely missed on the set of The Young and the Restless. Melody said, “There was just something about the two of that we would just start laughing before we even met in the hallways. We would tell jokes and just be goofy with each other. Our humor was similar and we were always just being ridiculous, getting into trouble — maybe too much trouble, making a lot of noise.”

