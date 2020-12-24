The reason Dave Hester once sued a famous singer

Hester filed a lawsuit in New York federal court against Songz — real name Tremaine Neverson — after receiving the C&D letter. He sought unspecified damages, and a court order against Songz to bar him from interfering with use of his trademark. The Storage Wars cast member likewise stated that his “YUUUP!” was distinct from the rapper’s.

Hester’s lawyers said the reality TV star’s utterance is a “more monosyllabic sounding guttural auction bidding phrase … meant to convey the meaning of ‘yes,'” as opposed to Songz’, which “resembles an animal-like or non-human squeal which begins with a distinct ‘yeeee’ sound before finishing with a squeal-like ‘uuuup’ sound.”

It’s the kind of stuff that keeps lawyers in business, especially because Songz was trying to trademark a sound, and doing so successfully “depends on the aural perception of the listener.” Also, in an April 2012 countersuit, Songz said Hester’s “YUUUP!” merchandise was “styled identically or virtually identically to Songz LLC’s mark, displaying the mark YUUUP! in a sans serif font in all capital letters.”

In the end, both Dave Hester and Trey Songz said “NOOOPE!” to the ongoing legal affair, and came to an out-of-court settlement in June 2012. It might not be as exciting of a conclusion as finding treasure in a Storage Wars auction, but Hester did live up to his nickname in his battle with the best-selling rapper.