The Ozark theory that could spell trouble for Wendy

In a Reddit thread titled “Theory about S4,” user ginger2020 laid out a theory of what direction they think the character of Wendy will take Ozark‘s final season. For them, it’s all connected to something Wendy once told Marty about her past. They began by writing, “In one of the episodes, Wendy talks about how she would break into people’s houses and mess with furniture/pictures, and dye milk when she was young.”

They are referencing a moment in the season 1 episode “Kaleidoscope,” a flashback that shows the Byrdes before they pulled up stakes and moved to Missouri. While experiencing a bout of severe depression brought on by a miscarriage and an inability to find work in her field, Wendy tells Marty about her former breaking and entering habit. She says she never stole anything other than a few beers from the fridge, but that she got a thrill out of messing with items around the house she knew would be noticed by the owners later.

In ginger2020’s estimation, that desire for power, wherever she can get it, will come back in full force in the final season. They wrote, “After the events of S3, I predict that the death of her brother will cause her to spiral and her habit (and other destructive tendencies of her past she alluded to) are going to be her undoing in the final season.”

To that point, we’ve already seen signs in season 3 that Wendy is starting to get in over her head, thanks to her old habits, and the show even made a direct callback to her days as a mischievous home invader.