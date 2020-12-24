The ‘MLB batting champions since 2000’ quiz

The New York Mets are under new ownership and looking to make a big splash in free agency. They’ve been linked to former World Series MVP George Springer all offseason, but may also be looking to poach a superstar from the crosstown rival New York Yankees. On Tuesday, Jon Heyman of the MLB Network tweeted that the Mets “recently contacted” free agent DJ LeMahieu. No word on how serious the Mets’ interest is, but if nothing else, it shows that Steve Cohen and the new-look Amazins are not satisfied with second-team status in NYC.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. In his two seasons in the Bronx, LeMahieu has been a hitting machine. His .364 average during the shortened 2020 season led all of MLB, and helped him finish third in the AL MVP voting. So with that in mind, how many of the league leaders in batting average since the 2000 season can you name in six minutes?

Good luck!