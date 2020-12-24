The Jurassic Park sequel story found in the theme parks

If you’re visiting the park and happen to ride the Jurassic Park River Adventure attraction, you may catch a reference to Isla Aventura during the queue video. Deceased actor Richard Attenborough reprised his role as John Hammond to welcome riders to the attraction, and though he might not acknowledge the “island” by name, he does state “our Orlando park.” It’s presumably an allusion to that “second” attempt at creating a dino-driven amusement park. SyfyWire also found at least one employee, referred to as “Jurassic Joe,” who knew and acknowledged the Jurassic Park land’s original lore.

If that’s not enough to convince you, and it’s likely not, there’s also a 1999 documentary that offers more substantial proof of Aventura’s existence in the Jurassic Park canon. Titled Total Immersion: Theme Park For the 21st Century, the doc chronicled the second Univeral Studios Florida park’s opening. During the Jurassic Park land segment, you can hear Vice President of Design & Creative Development for Islands of Adventure Mark Woodbury address the forgotten backstory.

“With Jurassic Park, what we really set out to do was pick up where John Hammond left off after that small mishap in Costa Rica,” Woodbury says. “And what we really wanted to do here at Islands of Adventure is build the park that John Hammond would have created given the opportunity to have a second shot at it.”

This further suggests that Isla Aventura is somehow part of the larger Jurassic Park canon, despite it clashing with elements of the big screen timeline and events of Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. And though the ride queue video welcome, Universal Studios team members and the 1999 documentary make a strong case that the park’s sequel story is legitimate. But recent park updates and the introduction of the new Jurassic World VelociCoaster may challenge that.