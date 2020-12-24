The disturbing locker Storage Wars’ Darrell once found

The Gambler tells this disturbing story on the 2011 series special “Unlocked,” as the cast gathers around a poker table to trade stories. Auctioneer Laura Dotson shares that she knows of a woman who purchased a unit, only to find a box inside which contained a dead body. This moment prompts Sheets’ to remember a story from 1988, back in San Diego. Though he doesn’t go into much detail, he says, “You know, I don’t really want to talk about it a whole lot, but it wasn’t a pleasant situation. But in this business it does happen. I’ve found ashes, coffins … “

Then, in 2012, the now-defunct Reality Weekly magazine interviewed Sheets. Finally, he elaborated on the gruesome tale. Sheets told the magazine he discovered a plastic-wrapped human corpse, and that police later told him a man had murdered his wife and left her in the storage unit.

“It was a very horrific story, and it was an occult group and all that kind of stuff,” Sheets recalled. “The San Diego police confiscated everything in the locker.”

At the time, Reality Weekly claimed to have contacted the San Diego Police Department, but the magazine was told the story could not be corroborated or disputed without further information, such as the date and location of Sheets’ find. This story is indeed difficult to prove, and has become the stuff of Storage Wars lore. The “Unlocked” episodes aren’t available on the A&E site, and are not currently available to stream. Additionally, Reality Weekly has gone to the great publishing house in the sky, and Sheets himself has gone quiet on social media. And since Storage Wars has dealt with accusations of faking segments, Sheets’ story deserves to be taken with a grain of salt.

Still, if the Gambler did find a body in a locker, it makes those Storage Wars reveals feel much more ominous.