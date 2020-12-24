The Deathly Hallows scene Fantastic Beasts 2 makes sad

The Fantastic Beasts franchise is set in the 1920s. Tom Riddle, who would later become the fearsome Lord Voldemort, was born in 1926. Though Tom Riddle and Nagini lived at the same time, and parts of their pasts have been revealed throughout the films and books, it remains unclear how the two wound up joining forces.

What we do know is that at some point, Nagini permanently transformed into a snake and devoted her life to the Parseltongue-speaking Voldemort. Fans have speculated that Nagini might be immortal, due to her Maledictus nature, and that, in an effort to achieve his own immortality, Voldemort possessed her. Others wonder if Nagini is actually Voldemort’s mother. This notion springs from a moment in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, when the matron of Voldemort’s childhood orphanage speculates that his mother, the late Merope Gaunt, might have been a circus performer due to the odd name she bestows upon her son.

Future Fantastic Beasts films may shine a light on how exactly Nagini and Voldemort join forces, but no matter the circumstance, it’s a little easier to sympathize with Nagini’s tragic backstory over Voldemort’s troubled one.