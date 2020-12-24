The death Harry Potter fans wish they could change

At the end of the book Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Tom Riddle faces off with his bespectacled nemesis one last time. Expository goading commenced, the ownership of the Elder Wand is discussed, and in the end, the powerful magical artifact refuses to kill Harry, backfiring on Lord Voldemort with all the ferocious vengeance of an Elmer Fudd gun with a carrot stuck in the barrel. The Dark Lord’s body is shuffled off to another part of the castle, and the day is generally considered saved.

That’s sort of what fans hoped to see when Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 was released in July of 2011. Some, however, were disappointed to witness a smokey flying hug-down between Harry and Voldemort, followed by the nefarious ne’er-do-well’s transformation into terribly dramatic dandruff. “Not only did they make his death less human than it is in the book, but in the book they explained something that the readers didn’t yet know and Harry publicly triumphed over Voldemort with his words before very simply ending it, rather than chasing him around with no one watching and then him exploding into a million pieces,” one Reddit user wrote. “I feel like in the book it is more humiliating, humanizing, and just was more badass than in the movie! Maybe they tried too hard to make it a big ending?”

But hey, no multi-billion dollar franchise is truly complete until the bad guy has come back to life one too many times, and Voldemort has a habit of wobbling but not truly falling down. Maybe Harry will get another shot at fighting his big bad again someday. Maybe Peeves will help. Or maybe not.