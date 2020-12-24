The dark part about Altered Carbon everyone ignores

To some fans, Altered Carbon‘s plotline revolving around violence against women may seem gratuitous or unneeded, but in reality, the show’s portrayal of this is a huge part of Altered Carbon‘s feminist perspective. Past, present, or future, sexual violence has sadly always been a central part of society. For Kalogridis and Altered Carbon‘s cast, this was an important subject to explore, as long as it was done with women at the helm and great care.

In a 2018 interview with Indiewire, James Purefoy, who plays Laurens Bancroft, explained that in Altered Carbon‘s universe, “violence against women has not ceased just because 350 years have passed.” The series is unafraid to show the horrors of the future, both in the twisted uses of technology, and how issues like sexism have changed within the new environment. For Bancroft, a major perpetrator of this, the only line he can’t cross is murder, but that doesn’t mean he won’t hurt women for his own pleasure. He can always buy them a newer and better body, so he sees nothing wrong with it.

But along with showing the worsts of this world, especially through the storyline of Lizzie Elliot (Hayley Law), driven crazy from her experience at the hands of Bancroft and his wife (Kristin Lehman), Kalogridis crafted a story that presents women adapting and overcoming these horrific situations, like with Lizzie’s brutal yet cathartic rampage for revenge. Turns out stack technology has a few benefits.