The Bib Fortuna Easter egg in The Mandalorian

It all goes back to the original trilogy, merchandising, and the fact that action figures, which absolutely are not dolls, need to accessorize. Star Wars action figures were especially well regarded in the field of adding weird extra bits of plastic to sweeten the deal for kids, with each addition nearly tripling the odds of losing part of your favorite toy to a vacuum cleaner. An especially popular accoutrement for any given action figure was a vaguely stick-shaped thing. Admiral Ackbar had a stick thing for some reason. So did General Madine. And Bib Fortuna? Well, Bib Fortuna had the most stick-shaped thing of all.

Yes, Kenner’s original Return of the Jedi tie-in Bib Fortuna action figure carried with him a long, twisty staff — a weird detail, considering that the character never had one in the movie, but hey. “Gross pale fleshy-headed criminal guy” is a tough sell, and kids love walking sticks. Pictured above, this was the same staff that Favreau and company gave to Bib in his brief appearance at the end of The Mandalorian‘s second season finale. With any luck, this won’t be the last action figure callback in the series, and next season will feature the return of Luke Skywalker, now with Collector Coin™ and Saber Slam Action Attack.*

*Batteries sold separately.