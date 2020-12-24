The best, worst and fishiest projects in crypto By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
5

2020’s DeFi craze: The best, worst and fishiest projects in crypto

As 2020 comes to a close, it’s a good time to reflect on the biggest crypto developments and the wild ride the sector took investors on.

At the beginning of the year, (BTC) was hovering just above $7,000, and the top-ranked digital asset had started to gather steam as the block reward halving approached. Then came the coronavirus pandemic and a sharp correction in the global stock markets that triggered the infamous Black Thursday Bitcoin crash, which saw the price of BTC plummet to $3,782 on March 12.

Source: defipulse.com
Source: defipulse.com
Source: defipulse.com
Source: defipulse.com