‘The Bachelorette’ spoilers find that this season has been very emotional for Tayshia Adams. With the season finale coming up, there are a lot of feelings going around on the show and Tayshia wanted to show her fans just how grateful she was for everything.

She made a lengthy post about her feelings and what she expected next on the show. There is a lot of pressure on her and she is probably ready for it to all be over.

‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers: Tayshia Takes To Instagram

The post on December 19 from Adams read, “I woke up this morning feeling extra grateful. Grateful for my past as it has led me to the now. Grateful for the opportunities that have come into my life over the past several months, allowing endless possibilities. Most of all, I am grateful that I have had the chance to show my true authentic self, and share my heart, with all of you as you’ve watched my journey unfold.”

‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers: How Tayshia Adams is Feeling With Finale Lingering

When we first met Tayshia, she was on the Bachelor with Colton Underwood. She dated John Paul Jones when she was on Bachelor in Paradise and then they broke it off pretty quickly.

She was moved onto the role of the Bachelorette when Clare Crawley found love after just four episodes of the show. Now that it’s the final week, Tayshia has a lot riding on her and the emotions are everywhere.

Tayshia told her fans, “I’ll have to be the first one to admit that this whole reality tv thing isn’t easy. Being only human, sometimes all of this is taxing. The last couple weeks have been a rollercoaster to say the least! Watching the last few episodes, I’ve been reliving so much of what made this experience challenging. It’s like I’ve been going through elements of it all a second time around. That being said, at time the ranging emotions have taken a toll on me and other times brought me so much hope, cheer, and joy, all in real time. But I genuinely have it my all during the whole experience and will take something away from each of the men I had the opportunity to meet and connect with.”

The final episode of the Bachelorette airs on Monday night on ABC. Fans of the show can keep up with Tayshia as she decides which man is the one for her. We can’t wait to see who she picks.

