Terrorist Abdul Nacer Benbrika ordered to remain in jail despite sentence ending

Benbrika, now 60, was arrested in 2005 and charged with planning multiple terrorist attacks on Australian soil, including Sydney’s Lucas Heights nuclear reactor and the AFL Grand Final.

Four years later he was found guilty and sentenced to 15 years jail with a non-parole period of 12 years.

His sentence expired on November 5 this year, but was kept in jail due to an interim detention order from the Victorian Supreme Court.

Justice Andrew Tinney today ruled Benbrika had not given up his extremist views and remained a high risk of reoffending.

The Department of Home Affairs had applied to the Supreme Court to keep Benbrika locked up.