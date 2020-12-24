Taylor Dooley’s surprise return as Lavagirl

Dooley says it was a blast working with the movie’s kid stars. “It was so much fun, the first time me being the kid and now me being the adult helping shepherd in the kids. It was fun to watch them be going through what I went through the very first time, 15 years ago.”

Though the kids knew Dooley was coming to reprise her Lavagirl role, Rodriguez didn’t divulge any other information to them regarding her appearance. “Robert was keeping me a complete secret,” Dooley says. “They knew I was coming but he didn’t want them to see me at all until I was in my full new Lavagirl get-up — including my hair, which I dyed hot pink.”

Her trailer became her secret lair. “I had to hide completely for a few days. I was eating in my trailer and the crew was sweet enough to bring me food because I’d be in there by myself all day waiting for the perfect moment for Robert to unveil me.”

The wait, she says, was totally worth it. “Robert gathered all the kids together on set and he had me come and surprise them all.” They were definitely shocked. “To watch their faces was so cool –- they freaked out. They really went nuts, the way kids their age do. It was so fun for me because it’s been so many years since Sharkboy and Lavagirl and these kids might not have been born when the movie came out, but yet they’re still so in love with it and with these characters. Their expressions were a totally cool thing to watch.”

Catch Lavagirl’s return when We Can Be Heroes hits Netflix on December 25.