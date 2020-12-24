Taraji P. Henson: The Pandemic Made Me Want To Kill Myself!!

Hollywood actress Taraji P. Henson has opened up about her struggles during the pandemic and national shutdown — she says she thought about committing suicide.

On a recent episode of her Facebook Watch series Peace of Mind With Taraji, she spoke openly about her “dark” thoughts.

“I was in a dark place,” she said. “For a couple of days, I couldn’t get out of the bed, I didn’t care. That’s not me. Then, I started having thoughts about ending it. It happened two nights in a row,” adding, “I could go in there right now and just end it all, ’cause I want it to be over.”

Taraji then says she decided to reach out to her friends: “I’m talking to one of my girlfriends and I knew, I was smart enough to say, ‘I have to say it.’ Because a part of me was ashamed. I was like, ‘I don’t want them to think I’m crazy. I don’t want them to obsess over me or think they gotta come and sit on me.'”