Tamra Judge Hints at Braunwyn Windham-Burke Gang up at Season 15 Reunion

Tamra Judge is one of the former stars of The Real Housewives of Orange County. Although the reality TV personality is not involved on the show anymore, she continues to have ties to the current cast. Judge has been seen bonding with Braunwyn Windham-Burke recently, who recently filmed the season 15 reunion. According to Judge, Windham-Burke is going to be the center of drama as the other ladies go against her.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Tamra Judge | Randy Shropshire/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

What did Tamra Judge say about the reunion?

Judge left RHOC ahead of season 15 after she had only been offered a limited role on the show. However, she continues to feud with her former co-stars on social media. One of the current stars she is not feuding with is Windham-Burke and during a recent interview, Judge revealed she might make a cameo at the reunion.

“I have gotten a little feedback and I did get a phone call during the reunion,” Judge said on The Weekly Scoop with CJ on Instagram Live. “You might see it, I don’t know.”

The fitness enthusiast hinted that Windham-Burke is going to be ganged up on by the rest of the cast after a turbulent season.

“I think a lot of stuff happens off-camera and it’s not really shown after the season wrapped,” Judge continued. “Orange County had a very short filming season this year because of COVID, so they are going to have a short season, period. Pretty much, half of the season was filmed during COVID, so they couldn’t travel or go to restaurants. I don’t think the cast was as strong as it could’ve been. At the reunion, everything is going to come up because all the girls were against Braunwyn.”

Why are the ‘RHOC’ ladies feuding with Braunwyn?

Windham-Burke has become the controversial figure on RHOC Season 15. Some of the ladies have questioned her authenticity as she has made headlines this year for coming out of the closet, marital issues, struggling with sobriety, and been at the forefront of social justice in support of Black Lives Matter.

It’s the sobriety that Kelly Dodd has an issue with and doubted Windham-Burke was being real. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Dodd admitted to thinking Windham-Burke was faking her sobriety.

“I think her whole sobriety thing is contrived and I think it’s fake,” Dodd said on WWHL. “I know her well enough that this was a pre-plotted thing that she wanted to do to get her own show. She already had this planned, she wanted to get her own show. Her talent agent told her to stop drinking… it’s all contrived. I don’t believe she is a real alcoholic.”

Earlier in the year, Windham-Burke was unfollowed by most of the RHOC cast and she had a theory that it had to do with her political views.

“I don’t know why [they unfollowed me], but that’s weird,” she said on the Getting Real with The Real Housewives podcast. “I have a guess. Emily [Simpson] and Kelly [Dodd] are both very conservative. They’re both Trump supporters [and] I am very vocal on my Instagram about what my beliefs are and I understand that a lot of people don’t like that.”

Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Kelly Dodd | Randy Shropshire/Bravo

It wasn’t long before Simpson fired back revealing the real reason she unfriended Windham-Burke.

“I did not unfollow Braunwyn because of her political beliefs,” Simpson told All About the Real Housewives. “I unfollowed Braunwyn because she’s a hypocrite. Braunwyn has an uncanny knack for reeling people in and making them feel sorry for her then firmly requiring that people not judge her choices in life. She uses the terms ‘modern’ and ‘progressive’ to justify her own questionable life choices, while at the exact same time pointing fingers at others labeling them and harshly judging them.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.