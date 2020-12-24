Switzerland begins Covid-19 vaccinations.

GENEVA — A 90-year-old woman living in a retirement home received the first Covid-19 inoculation in Switzerland on Wednesday as the Alpine nation began its Covid-19 vaccination program.

A few countries, including Britain and the United States, have started vaccinations, but the inoculations issued on Wednesday in the central Swiss canton of Lucerne were the first on the European mainland.

Swiss regulators approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine last weekend, and the first 107,000 doses from an order of three million arrived on Tuesday. The Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines are still under review, but the authorities in Switzerland, a nation of eight million people, have already ordered 12.8 million doses. The vaccines require two shots spaced weeks apart.

Vaccinations, which are voluntary and provided at no cost, were scheduled to start on Wednesday in six of the 26 cantons, with the rollout spreading to the rest of the nation over the next few weeks.