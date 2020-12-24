‘Spider-Man’ Fans Are Tired of Every Villain Holding a Grudge Against Tony Stark

With great power comes great responsibility, and with the most successful film franchise on the planet comes a lot of opinions from fans on how you could do better.

That’s the lesson the Marvel Cinematic Universe is learning again and again as fans flood them with suggestions and complaints. Between frustration over production delays and opinions about casting decisions, the MCU team has a lot of work to do to keep fans placated as they roll out their next phase of films.

Now fans are voicing their opinion about a plot point in the expansive Spider-Man storyline. They’re tired of a repeated trope that shows up in the villains.

Spider-Man is a major character in the MCU

The MCU has made a name for itself by giving in-depth exploration to lesser-known superheroes, but Spider-Man is not one of them.

As Screen Rant reports, Spider-Man is a popular character who has been part of the comic book and superhero canon lovingly crafted by the legendary Stan Lee. The character, who Lee conceived of as a teenager dealing with normal problems who would age during his time in the pop culture eye, first appeared in 1962 despite Lee’s publisher’s misgivings about the concept.

Of course, we now know the publisher was wrong, and after the comic Spider-Man first appeared in became a bestseller, Lee was asked to create more story for the accidental superhero.

Spider-Man quickly became one of Marvel comic’s best-selling characters, and The Amazing Spider-Man ran in comic form for half a century. Since then, Spider-Man has made appearances on the screen — both small and large.

From low-budget productions to high-quality action flicks, Spider-Man is one of the most recognizable superheroes in the world.

Spider-Man has fought many villains on the big screen

Spider-Man’s time on the big screen has been quite complex. James Cameron — the legendary director of Titanic and Avatar fame — had intended to bring a version of the character to life in a film, but it never quite came together.

Instead, elements of Cameron’s vision leaked out and ended up getting incorporated into Sam Raimi’s trilogy.

This version of the story starred Tobey Maguire as Spider-Man and Kirsten Dunst as his beloved Mary Jane. The first two of Raimi’s films received critical acclaim, but the third and final installment was something of a flop.

A rumored fourth film never came to fruition, and Marvel’s take on the character has picked up with Miles Morales instead of Peter Parker behind the mask.

After a deal with Sony, the Peter Parker Spider-Man made his way into the MCU, and Spider-Man: Homecoming offered a glimpse of the possibilities for the future.

Throughout these many iterations, Spider-Man has had to fight off multiple villains. After all, it’s not much of superhero tale without a bad guy to best. The MCU has brought forward Shocker, Prowler, Scorpion, Jackal, and The Tinkerer as Spider-Man’s foes.

Fans are frustrated with a Spider-Man trope

can’t wait for the next MCU spider-man villain to be like hobgoblin but his origin story is he was a postmates guy tony stark didn’t tip or some shit — SungWon Cho (@ProZD) July 16, 2019

While many fans have been excited to see the Spider-Man legacy continue in the MCU, the praise hasn’t come without some complaints.

In a Reddit thread discussing the upcoming plots of Spider-Man movies, fans expressed one big change they want to see. “I’m sick and tired of the MCU Spider-Man villains being indirectly created by Tony Stark,” the original poster bluntly opened. The post expressed frustration that the villains had unfocused motives because they actually hated Stark, not Spider-Man.

Some responses defended the Stark connection as a logical one: “it actually makes a lot of sense in-universe for things to trace back to him.” Others pointed out that the complaint has already been addressed by fans multiple times and called for patience.

“I think you need to be patient. What has made the MCU so successful is the massive build up and character development,” one fan wrote.